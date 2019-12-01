Two Die In Fall While Hiking At Arches National Park

(CBS) — A man and woman died Friday morning while hiking in a popular area of Arches National Park in Utah. A man in his 30s was also found with injuries and flown to a local hospital, CBS Salt Lake City affiliate KUTV reported.

Chief Ranger Scott Brown said a 65-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman died after falling into the bowl area near Delicate Arch. The condition of the injured man is unknown.

Brown said the three were related. They are from California, KUTV reported. None of their names were released.

Conditions on the trail at Delicate Arch were a mix of rainy and snowy, but rangers said it’s too early to speculate what caused all three people to fall.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Delicate Arch trail closed for several hours Friday. When it reopened, park officials warned on Twitter that “winter conditions make for slippery hiking” and to “proceed with caution.”

