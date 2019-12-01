Walmart Gives Early Peek At Cyber Monday Deals

(KFSM) — After a weekend full of shopping, there’s still one day left to snag some awesome deals heading into Christmas.
Cyber Monday (Dec. 2) starts at 12:01 ET on Walmart.com.
Here’s a look at some of the discounts you will see:
Electronics & Gaming
- VIZIO 55” Class 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV for $279.99 ($198.01 savings)
- Lenovo 15.6 R5 laptop for $299.00 ($200.00 savings)
- $450.00 gift card with purchase and activation of a Samsung Galaxy S10 phone
- Lenovo 130S With Office for $149 ($100 savings)
- Nintendo Switch with Bonus SanDisk 128GB Micro SD Card for $299 ($49.96 savings)
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Deluxe Edition for $49.99 ($20.00 savings)
- Oculus Rift S PC-Powered VR Gaming Headset for $349.00 ($50.00 savings)
- Star Wars Arcade Machine for $399.00 ($100.00 savings)
- Sony PlayStation DualShock Controller for $38.99 ($26 savings)
- PS4 1TB Pro System for $299 ($100 savings)
Toys & Kids
- KidKraft Uptown Espresso Kitchen with 30-Piece Play Food Set for $89.98 ($60.01 savings)
- Easy-Bake Ultimate Oven Baking Star Edition with three mixes *online exclusive* for $29.97 ($28.88 savings)
- KidKraft Ainsley Wooden Swing Set for $219.00 ($180.00 savings)
- Disney Frozen 2 Fold and Go Arendelle Castle + Frozen Classic Elsa or Anna Doll for $40 ($18.88 savings) *exclusive to Walmart.com*
- Barbie DreamHouse for $154.00 ($25.00 savings)
- Sky Rider Thunderbird Drone for $19.99 ($20 savings)
- Frozen 2 iTime Interactive Smart Kids Watch for $29.99 ($35.01 savings)
Home & Lifestyle
- Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer for $69.99 ($39.01 savings)
- Shark ION Robot Vacuum Cleaning System for $229.99 ($219.09 savings)
- Protege 5-Piece Set with Carry on and Checked Bag for $62.00 ($37.99 savings)
- iFLY Hard Sided Luggage Fibertech 20″ & Travel Case for $39 ($40.99 savings)
- HART 3-Tool 20-Volt Cordless Combo Kit with (1) 1.5Ah and (1) 4.0Ah 20-Volt Lithium-Ion Batteries and 16-inch Portable Storage Bag for $149 ($20 savings
- HART 20-Volt Cordless 4-Tool Combo Kit with 200-Piece Accessory Kit (2) 1.5Ah 20-Volt Lithium Ion Batteries and 16-inch Portable Storage for $178 ($51 savings)
- HART Multiple Drive 215-Piece Mechanics Tool Set for $148 ($31 savings)
Fashion
- Blue Star Clothing Women’s Plush Robe for $9.99 ($20.00 savings)
- Fruit of the Loom Men’s Crew Neck Top and Fleece Pajama Pant Set for $9.99 ($8.00 savings)
- Take 25% off all Scoop styles for a limited time only
- ¼ Carat Diamond Stud Earrings (12-13 Clarity, IJ Color) 14k Gold for $74.99 ($324.01 savings)
Baby
- Graco 4Ever DLX 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat for $199.99 ($70.00 savings)
For most Cyber Monday deals, customers can choose free two-day shipping or the option to pick up their order at a local Walmart store the same day or during the next weekly shopping trip.