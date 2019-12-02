18-Year-Old Arrested For Armed Robberies In Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) — According to the Little Rock Police Department, an arrest was made in connection to the rise of armed robberies in the southwest division.

Over the holiday weekend, an officer working Holiday Crime Suppression Detail was patrolling the area of recent business robberies, where a person, later identified as Doriece Hill, 18, was seen acting suspiciously.

When officers stopped to talk with Hill they found him to be in possession of a handgun.

After further questioning and investigating, the Major Crimes detectives discovered Hill was involved with several robberies in the area.

Hill was charged with nine counts of aggravated robbery, nine counts of Theft of Property, Criminal Attempt to Commit Aggravated Robbery, 1st Degree Battery, Carrying a Weapon and a Misdemeanor Warrant.