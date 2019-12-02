Arkansas Children’s Hospital Hosts Toy And Donation Drive And Radiothon

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Arkansas Children’s Hospital is hosting a statewide toy and donation drive.

The Festival of Stars Radiothon, Toy and Donation Drive is a statewide effort to collect toys for patients spending the holiday season at Arkansas Children’s.

On Friday, Dec. 6, you can make the holidays brighter for children in our state by donating a brand-new toy, making an online donation or tuning in live to the radiothon.

The radiothon will air from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on 98.5 FM, 107.7 FM and their sister stations and can be called at 501-907-5437 (KIDS) or 1-888-771-5437. The hospital will announce the statewide total raised at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 6.

The Festival of Stars Radiothon has raised more than $3 million throughout the past 15 years.

Toys and donations will be accepted in 11 communities around the state, and then distributed to Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Arkansas Children’s Northwest and Arkansas Children’s Hospital statewide clinics.

All monetary donations raised will support the Child Life and Education fund and the Social Work fund at Arkansas Children’s. If you are not able to bring a toy but still want to help, you can donate online at archildrens.org/festival.

To protect patients from infections, all donated items must be new, unwrapped and in original packaging. For patient safety, Arkansas Children’s is unable to accept riding toys of any kind.

Click here to view a wish list for donations.