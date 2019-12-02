Benton County Deputy Cited For DWI In Decatur

DECATUR, Ark. (KFSM) — A Benton County Sheriff’s Deputy has been cited for drinking and driving.

According to a police report, Tou Xiong was pulled over around 7 p.m. on Nov. 25 on Highway 59 in Decatur after police received calls about a reckless driver in an SUV.

An officer saw Xiong’s vehicle cross the center line twice. When the officer attempted to pull him over, Xiong “blue lighted” him indicating he was a possible officer.

The report states the Xiong claimed he was driving that way because he was on the phone but the officer could smell alcohol.

Xiong admitted to “having a few” and failed a field sobriety test. Xiong’s blood alcohol concentration was 0.10.

According to Sgt. Shannon Jenkins with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Xiong tendered his resignation the following morning (Nov. 26).

He was cited for Driving While Intoxicated and Driving Left of the Center Line.