Bon Jovi’s Third ‘Pay If You Can’ Restaurant Will Help Hungry College Students

NEWARK, N.J. — Rock musician Jon Bon Jovi’s foundation is opening a third nonprofit restaurant, this time benefiting college students in need.

The JBJ Soul Foundation is opening a third Soul Kitchen Community Restaurant at Rutgers University’s Newark Campus, the school announced.

Bon Jovi attended a groundbreaking ceremony at the school on Nov. 22 ahead of the restaurant’s scheduled opening on Jan. 22, 2020.

The foundation already has two locations in New Jersey where patrons either make a donation for their meal or settle their tab by volunteering in the kitchen if they are unable to pay.

Those restaurants, located in Red Bank and Toms River New Jersey, have fed nearly 106,000 people, with 46 percent of the meals being meals earned by volunteering and 54 percent paid for by donations, according to the organization.