Bon Jovi’s Third ‘Pay If You Can’ Restaurant Will Help Hungry College Students

NEWARK, N.J. — Rock musician Jon Bon Jovi’s foundation is opening a third nonprofit restaurant, this time benefiting college students in need.
The JBJ Soul Foundation is opening a third Soul Kitchen Community Restaurant at Rutgers University’s Newark Campus, the school announced.
Bon Jovi attended a groundbreaking ceremony at the school on Nov. 22 ahead of the restaurant’s scheduled opening on Jan. 22, 2020.
The foundation already has two locations in New Jersey where patrons either make a donation for their meal or settle their tab by volunteering in the kitchen if they are unable to pay.
Patrons are also encouraged to connect with new people during their meal as a way to “meet [their] neighbors.”
At the Rutgers location, called “JBJ Soul Kitchen RU-N,” guests can pay a minimum donation of $12 or volunteer for a three course meal.
Rutgers and the JBJ Soul Kitchen cited growing rates of food insecurity on college campuses as a motivation behind the new location.