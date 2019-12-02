× Broyles Award Announces Five Finalists

LITTLE ROCK – The Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation is pleased to announce the five finalists for the 2019 Broyles Award, which honors college football’s top assistant coaches. The finalists were selected from a group of 15 semi-finalists and 41 nominees by a selection committee made of up former hall of fame coaches, members of the FWAA and broadcasters.

The five finalists are:

BAYLOR – Phil Snow, Defensive Coordinator

GEORGIA – Dan Lanning, Defensive Coordinator

LSU – Joe Brady, Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers

OHIO STATE – Jeff Hafley, Co-Defensive Coordinator/Secondary Coach

UTAH – Morgan Scalley, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties

The final five will travel to Little Rock, Ark. where the winner will be announced at the Broyles Award Ceremony on Tuesday, December 10th at the Marriott Hotel.

Visit the Broyles Award website for the full list of previous finalists and winners.

Proceeds from the 2019 Broyles Award support the mission of the Broyles Foundation; to provide a game plan through education, support, and resources to Alzheimer’s caregivers. The Broyles Foundation can be followed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Riceland Foods serves as the presenting sponsor of the 2019 Broyles Award. Riceland is the world’s largest miller and marketer of rice with its products sold across the nation and to more than 75 foreign destinations.