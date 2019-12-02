Creekmore Park Holiday Express Lights Open Tonight

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Monday (Dec. 2) night families from across the River Valley will go to Creekmore Park for the 20th annual Holiday Express Light Display.

The display has been in the works for months as workers with the Fort Smith Parks and Recreation have spent hours making sure every bulb will shine bright.

Families from across the area can walk around the park or jump on board the Holiday Express train to see the Christmas lights.

After the flip of a switch by Mayor George McGill, the park will light up with hundreds of lights.

There are multiple displays for people to see. Part of the train ride includes going through a tunnel of lights.

For opening night, families can enjoy free snacks and even hear a local brass band play.

The Creekmore Holiday Express will run through Dec. 21st and will be open every day except for Sundays from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

The holiday celebration is free to the public but donations are accepted.