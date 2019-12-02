Cyber Monday And Protecting Against ‘Porch Pirates’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — Thanksgiving has come and gone but holiday shoppers are still cashing in on the deals.

Today (Dec. 2) is Cyber Monday and you can score on major Christmas deals all from the comfort of your own home, but with online shopping comes the rise in porch pirates taking packages right off your porch.

Police encourage homeowners to be diligent and know exactly when your items will be arriving. They also suggest investing in a security camera, like a Ring Doorbell or Nest camera. Police say having a camera can bring peace of mind, especially this time of year.

“Well I did about 90% of my shopping this year online, which is unusual really, but yes because you never know when they are going to arrive and so we don’t have to worry so much about somebody taking them,” homeowner Vicki Belcher said.

Local police departments also encourage you to have your items sent to your office, so they are not sitting on your porch for a long period of time.

