Monday Morning Wind Chills With More Sun Later

It will be a chilly Monday with morning lows in the 30s and highs in the 40s. Gusty winds from the weekend are slowing down. Eventually overnight they’ll become southerly, helping us to warm up this week.

VIDEO FORECAST

BRISK MONDAY

Overall temperatures will stay cool for Monday, making it the coldest weekday of the first full week of December. Highs will reach into the 40s, aiming near 50 this afternoon. Winds will still blow from the northwest today, creating a wind chill at times.

Monday School Day Forecast

LOOKING AHEAD

Overall it will be quiet for the first full week of December, with a chance for some showers only on Thursday.

-Matt