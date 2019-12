Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — No one was injured after a train hit a vehicle at Midland Boulevard and Spradling Avenue in Fort Smith.

According to police, the train was traveling south at about 7 mph.

The vehicle was driving east over the train tracks when they collided.

Police say the train tried to stop but hit the vehicle, pushing it into the ditch.

The accident has been cleared and traffic is not being impacted anymore.