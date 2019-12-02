Second Fayetteville Elementary Student Diagnosed With Whooping Cough

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Officials at Washington Elementary School in Fayetteville were notified Monday (Dec. 2) afternoon that a second student has a confirmed case of pertussis (whooping cough).

On Tuesday (Nov. 26) the school was notified of the first student with the confirmed case of whooping cough.

While students were out on Fall Break the district took the opportunity to disinfect classrooms and other common areas in the school.

The Arkansas Department of Health requires students in the same school with a student who has a confirmed case of pertussis who have vaccine exemptions for pertussis vaccine or no record of the vaccination to be excluded from school for 21 days from the date of exposure.

More information about pertussis can be found here.

A Pea Ridge student was diagnosed with Pertussis earlier this month, and a suspected case was reported at Siloam Springs Middle School.