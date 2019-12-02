Warming Trend, Rain By Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

High clouds will be moving across the area on Monday night into early Tuesday; however, rain chances should hold off until Thursday night into Friday of this week.

Temperatures will also be warming. The winds have been strong and northerly with wind chill values in the 20s. A south wind will return for Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of the next system working temperatures back into the upper 50s to near 60 which is above normal for this time of year.

Looking ahead, after a rainy Thursday night, we'll see clearing skies into the upcoming weekend.

The next chance for a bigger surge of cold air arrives sometime around the Monday the 9th of December.

-Garrett