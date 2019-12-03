Car Fire Slows Fayetteville Traffic Tuesday Morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A car fire slowed traffic in Fayetteville Tuesday (Dec. 3) morning on North Crossover Rd.

Passerbys could see a red Jeep in flames.

Several emergency crews worked to put out the fire quickly after receiving a call from the driver that their vehicle was on fire.

The driver told 5NEWS he was taking his regular drive to work when his Jeep died.

He then coasted until he found a good spot to stop, but along the way, other drivers kept honking and yelling.

When he was finally able to pull over, he saw his Jeep was on fire and called 911.

Fayetteville Fire Chief Jeremy Ashley said it wasn't an easy fight with the fire.

Crews weren't just fighting the flames, but also hundreds of drivers on their morning commute.

Traffic was blocked for about 30 minutes.

Chief Ashley says, unfortunately, car fires are more common during busy times like the holiday season.

There's no answer at the moment to what started the fire.

The drive did walk away injury-free.

He says he just bought the Jeep in June.