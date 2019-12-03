Fort Smith Police Searching For Missing/Endangered Woman

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The Fort Smith Police Department is asking for help locating a 31-year-old woman considered missing and endangered.

On Friday (Nov. 29), family members contacted the police about Kendra Renay Richmond.

Richmond was last heard from via text message on Nov. 20.

Her phone has not been on since Nov. 22 and was last used about 83 miles north of Overland Park, Kansas, police say.

Fort Smith Police have reason to believe Richmond is in the River Valley area.

Police say they would like to find Richmon to verify her safety and reunite her with her family.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, you are asked to call Fort Smith Police’s Detectives Bureau at 479-709-5116.