Giving Tuesday Is Underway

ARKANSAS (AP) — Dec. 3 is Giving Tuesday, a global movement to unleash the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. It was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good.

“We are a nation of generous people,” said Barbara Stewart, CEO of the Corporation for National and Community Service, the federal agency for volunteering and service. “Giving to organizations you care about is an important part of our role as citizens. During this season of thanks and giving, we encourage our fellow citizens to make a commitment to volunteer this holiday season and all year long.”

Many have answered the call to service. According to the latest ” Volunteering in America ” report, produced by CNCS, the spirit of generosity is on the rise.

Charities and nonprofit programs count on the generosity of strangers. The best way to get involved is to act locally.

The “Volunteering in America” report, produced for the past 15 years, is the most comprehensive data on American volunteering assembled and includes volunteer data for state and major metropolitan areas. The complete report, along with media assets, can be accessed at VolunteeringInAmerica.gov.

The Corporation for National and Community Service is a federal agency that engages millions of Americans in service through its AmeriCorps and Senior Corps programs and leads the nation’s volunteering and service efforts. For more information, visit www.NationalService.gov.

