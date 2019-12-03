Harris To End Democratic Presidential Campaign

Posted 12:19 pm, December 3, 2019, by , Updated at 01:26PM, December 3, 2019

NASHUA, NEW HAMPSHIRE – MAY 15: Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks at a campaign stop on May 15, 2019 in Nashua, New Hampshire. The Democrat and California senator is looking to differentiate herself from current front runner former Vice President Joe Biden who recently took a campaign swing through New Hampshire. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Kamala Harris is ending her bid for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020. She told supporters in an email Tuesday that she “simply doesn’t have the financial resources we need to continue. Harris launched her campaign in front of 20,000 people in January. The first woman and first black attorney general and U.S. senator in California’s history, she was widely viewed as a candidate poised to excite the same segment of voters that sent Barack Obama to the White House.

This is a developing story. 

