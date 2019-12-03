Jen’s Kitty Rehab Hoping For Donations This Giving Tuesday

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM)— It's #GivingTuesday a day to give back to charities in need, and one local animal rescue is asking for your help caring for the cats in its care.

7-week-old Max recently underwent surgery to remove an infected eye.

He and his siblings are just some of the cats being fostered through Jen's Kitty Rehab in Fort Smith.

“They were in the care of someone, and that person just couldn’t give them the right care, and so we kind of took them in and gave them better care," foster mom Billie Bull said.

The rescue is foster-based now, but there are big plans to open a cage-free shelter very soon.

“We’ve done most of this out of pocket up to this point, and the community has come through so much and been so helpful so, that takes a little bit of burden off of us," said Jennifer Grayston, Jen’s Kitty Rehab Founder.

Right now, there are about 20 cats in foster homes, and a handful like Max are medical cases.

Respiratory illness caused the eye infection, and although his foster mom tried hard to save the eye, Max was in pain and had stopped eating.

“When they removed the eye, they realized the infection was much worst then we had even known, and so it was good that we did remove the eye even though he was much younger and weighed less then we would have liked," Bull said.

Berlioz is another cat who will soon need surgery. He was hit by a car and will need one of his legs amputated.

“We need donations right now. We need donations always so that we can get moving. We can replace our glass from vandalism. We can sponsor more surgeries like the one this little guy had," Grayston said.

As for Max, he’s eating now and is expected to make a full recovery.

The hope is he will soon find his furrever home.

If you would like to donate to Jen's Kitty Rehab, click here.