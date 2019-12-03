× Razorbacks Grind Down Austin Peay For 8th Straight Win

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas continues to grind opponents down and that continues to produce win for Eric Musselman in his first season with the Razorbacks.

Three players finished with 14 points or more for the Hogs as they shut down the Austin Peay offense for a 69-61 win inside Bud Walton Arena. The Governors entered the averaging 82.5 points per game, which was ranked 21st best in the nation.

Jimmy Whitt Jr. paced Arkansas with 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting while Mason Jones returned from a shoulder injury and add 16 points on 4-of-6 shooting and was a perfect 6-of-6 from the free throw line. Isaiah Joe added 16 points but still struggled to find the consistent stroke from the outside, connecting just 3-of-10 from long distance.

Arkansas, who entered averaging 20 turnovers forced, saw Austin Peay give possession away 21 times that resulted in 21 Razorbacks points.

The Razorbacks hit the road for the second time on the season on Saturday as they travel to Western Kentucky. The Hilltoppers knocked off Arkansas in Fayetteville last season.