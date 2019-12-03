Renovations Underway At Former Hog Haus Building In Fayetteville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Renovations are now underway on the former Hog Haus building on Dickson Street in Fayetteville.

Exterior renovations are underway on the building at the corner of Dickson Street and West Avenue.

Built in the early 1890s, the original structure was home to the Bates Brothers Market, which operated for several decades before closing in 1955.

It has since been home to several other businesses.

The new owner of the building says once the renovation is complete, the building could work for a variety of uses.