Science With Sabrina: Growing The Grinch’s Heart

One of the best parts of the holiday season are the traditions. A classic tradition is watching Christmas movies, especially The Grinch. The Grinch’s heart was two sizes too small. However, Meteorologist Sabrina Bates shows us how you can change the size of his heart on this week’s Science With Sabrina.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Grinch's heart is small because he doesn't love Christmas. But, it starts to grow when he finds love and joy in the season.

In this experiment, we're growing his heart by using science... and the following items: white vinegar, baking soda, an empty water bottle, a balloon, and a red marker.

You begin by drawing the Grinch's small heart on the balloon. Use a funnel to put a few tablespoons of baking soda in the balloon, and pour some vinegar in the bottle. Now, without dumping any baking soda in the bottle, attach the balloon to the top of the bottle.

Get ready for some science to happen!

Shake the baking soda from the balloon into the bottle. The balloon starts inflating, growing the Grinch's heart! You can watch the Grinch's heart grow three sizes.

This is a simple chemical reaction using baking soda and vinegar. It formed the gas carbon dioxide and filled up the balloon. It's all chemistry. This happens because one is a base and one is an acid. The initial reaction forms two new chemicals.

One of the new chemicals begins to decompose into water and carbon dioxide gas. It rises to the top and creates the bubbles and foam you see.

Segment Sponsored By: Sylvan Learning

-Sabrina