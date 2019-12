Some high clouds will roll across Arkansas Tuesday but even with less sunshine, we’ll warm up into the 50s thanks to a southerly wind this afternoon reporting between 5-15 MPH (gusts up to 25 MPH).

VIDEO FORECAST

A BIT WARMER DAY BY DAY: 50s Tuesday

An overall warming pattern will take place through Thursday, helping highs inch up day by day. Highs on Tuesday will reach well into the 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Showers coming onshore the West Coast will arrive by Thursday night.

-Matt