CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — Arkansas State Police (ASP) say a structure fire has caused both lanes of Hwy 282 near Rudy to be shut down until the flames are under control.

ASP says the fire is in the 7200 block of Hwy 282, 1.1 miles northeast of Hwy 60.

No injuries have been reported at the scene.

