VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFSM) — The Van Buren Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl last seen on Friday, Nov. 29.

Sierra Lynn Anderson, 15, is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 125 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in a red hoodie, blue jeans and white Nike shoes.

If you have information about Anderson’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Lt. Staggs at 479-474-1234.