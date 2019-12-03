XNA To Study Feasibility Of Cargo Operations

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (TB&P)— Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport (XNA) recently hired Cincinnati-based consultant Landrum & Brown Inc. to determine the feasibility of attracting cargo operations and tenants to the Highfill airport.

The study will help to determine whether XNA needs to invest time and resources into cargo operations as an additional potential revenue stream, said Andrew Branch, chief business development officer for XNA. Alternatively, the study could show the airport isn’t ready yet for cargo operations and could be something to pursue in five to 10 years.

“We just want to make sure before we take any actions that we have some guidance from people that really know how that industry works and what kind of demand is out there,” Branch said.

The significance of cargo operations at XNA would depend on how much air freight XNA would receive, he said. Potential cargo carriers would include UPS, FedEx and DHL.

