Crews Responding To Massive Industiral Fire In Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Fire crews are responding to a massive fire in Bentonville.
It's reported the fire is at United Industries in Bentonville.
United Industries is a plastics manufacturer.
Explosions can be heard coming from the plant.
An Emergency Alert was sent out due to potentially harmful fumes coming from the smoke.
Recesses have been canceled at a Jr. High and Elementary school nearby, according to Bentonville Public Schools.
