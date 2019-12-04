Crews Responding To Massive Industiral Fire In Bentonville

Posted 12:06 pm, December 4, 2019, by , Updated at 12:21PM, December 4, 2019

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Fire crews are responding to a massive fire in Bentonville.

It's reported the fire is at United Industries in Bentonville.

United Industries is a plastics manufacturer.

Explosions can be heard coming from the plant.

An Emergency Alert was sent out due to potentially harmful fumes coming from the smoke.

Recesses have been canceled at a Jr. High and Elementary school nearby, according to Bentonville Public Schools.

5NEWS has a crew heading to the scene.

Check back for updates to this developing story. 

