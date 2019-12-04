Local Restaurant Hosts Food Drive For Fayetteville Students

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A local restaurant is hosting a food drive to make sure Fayetteville students will not go hungry during the holidays.

Every holiday season, the Fayetteville School District sends home 350 bins of food with students to make sure they have food while they are on winter break.

East Side Grill is collecting donations to give to the school. The restaurant is hoping to fill all 350 bins with their donated items.

“Most of the students that are on the free and reduced lunch program eat two of their three meals at school where they are able to get a healthy and nutritious meal so what this does is let’s them fill up tubs to take home during the holiday season where they don’t have the privilege of being able to eat at school,” said Kelly Brown, the director of marketing & finance for Bowman Restaurant Group.

The food drive ends Sunday, Dec. 8. You can drop off items at East Side Grill on Crossover in Fayetteville.

If you are over the age of 21 and bring in six items on the list you can be treated to a glass of house wine or a beer. If a child brings in six items, they can be treated to an ice cream cone.

They are collecting the following items: