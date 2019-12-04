Maroon 5, Meghan Trainor Coming To Arkansas In 2020

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) — We’re at a payphone trying to call home, because we’re about to spend all of our change on this concert!

Three-time Grammy Award winning multiplatinum band Maroon 5 and special guest Meghan Trainor are coming to the Simmons Bank Arena on Sunday, August 2, 2020.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 13 at noon. Prices range from $59-$149. Tickets available at the arena box office, online at Ticketmaster or LiveNation.

Maroon 5 have announced dates for their upcoming 2020 U.S. tour produced by Live Nation. These upcoming tour dates mark the biggest U.S. shows of the band’s career, with the group playing iconic venues such as at Wrigley Field, Fenway Park, Citi Field and Banc of California Stadium.

The band’s multi-country tour will kick off on May 30th at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, CA. Meghan Trainor will appear on all show dates. Trainor will release her anticipated third studio album entitled Treat Myself, coming January 31st on Epic Records.