US Sailor Shoots Three Employees On Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Before Killing Self

A US sailor shot and wounded three civilian Department of Defense employees on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu, US Navy Commander Lydia Robertson said. The sailor, who authorities have not identified, took their life after opening fire Wednesday near Shipyard Drydock 2, she said.

Security forces at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam responded Wednesday to a reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, officials said.

The incident occurred at 2:30 p.m. HST (7:30 p.m. ET), officials tweeted on the base’s verified Twitter account.

Several witnesses told CNN affiliate KGMB/KHNL that they heard gunshots.

The Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu has received one patient from the incident, Minna Sugimoto, a spokeswoman for The Queen’s Health System, told CNN.

JBPHH security forces have responded to a reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Due to the ongoing security incident, access/gates to #JBPHH are closed. We will update when we have further information. pic.twitter.com/6uZulGOUTx — Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (@JointBasePHH) December 5, 2019

Sugimoto said no other details are available at this time.

About 4 p.m. local time, vehicles were again allowed to enter the base, affiliate video showed.

The reported shooting occurred three days before commemorations of the Japanese attack that thrust the United States into World War II.

