PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Pea Ridge Police Department is holding a fundraiser to help with donations for Shop with a Cop.

The fundraiser will at Pea Ridge Cafe on Thursday (Dec. 5) from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Meals will be served by officers from the Pea Ridge Police Department all day.

100% of the proceeds made will be donated for the Shop with a Cop event on Dec. 13.