Man Found After Silver Alert Issued In Fort Smith

UPDATE: The man has been found.

Original story:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are searching for a missing man in the River Valley.

Fort Smith police issued a Silver Alert for 70-year-old Charley Austin who was last known to be at 5900 Hwy. 71 South near Breeden Dodge in Fort Smith.

Austin was last seen wearing a white Nautica jacket, gray Nike sweatpants and gray Sperry shoes.

He is a white male, six feet five inches tall, with brown eyes and a gray ponytail.

Police say he may be traveling in a red 2008 Dodge R50 truck with license plate 565 YAD.

If you have any information on Austin’s whereabouts you’re asked to contact the Fort Smith Police Department at 479-709-5100.