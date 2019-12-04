Sunny And Warmer For Wednesday, Clouds Tonight

Wednesday is starting clear and cold with lows near or below freezing. With a light west wind this afternoon, highs should reach near 60-degrees. Clouds will start to roll in this evening with showers possible Thursday night.

VIDEO FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: COLD START, WARM END

Highs will top out in the upper 50s and low 60s Wednesday afternoon.

NEXT SYSTEM: Arrives Thursday Night

Lots of rain is moving onshore, and some of that will spread east towards Arkansas and Oklahoma. We are only expecting around a tenth of an inch.

Early Friday Morning: A few showers will move east with a quick rumble of thunder possible.

-Matt