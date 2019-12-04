Thieves On The Loose After Using Stolen Credit Cards In Fayetteville

Posted 6:11 pm, December 4, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

Inline

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are searching for multiple people caught on camera using stolen credit cards in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville police say the people in the photos were caught on surveillance cameras using credit cards that have been reported stolen.

Police say they were seen driving a dark-colored Dodge SUV.

If you have any information that could help identify the suspects, you’re asked to contact Detective P. Lee at 479-587-3520.

Callers can remain anonymous as well.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.