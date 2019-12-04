Thieves On The Loose After Using Stolen Credit Cards In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are searching for multiple people caught on camera using stolen credit cards in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville police say the people in the photos were caught on surveillance cameras using credit cards that have been reported stolen.

Police say they were seen driving a dark-colored Dodge SUV.

If you have any information that could help identify the suspects, you’re asked to contact Detective P. Lee at 479-587-3520.

Callers can remain anonymous as well.