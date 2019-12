FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a vehicle fire that has spread to an apartment building in the 2400 block of W Sycamore St. in Fayetteville.

5NEWS crews arrived on the scene to find the fire out and little damage to the building and car. Firefighters on the scene tell 5NEWS that there are no injuries being reported at this time.

Check back for updates on this developing story.