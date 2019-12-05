60s For Thursday With Light Showers Overnight
Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with morning lows in the 40s/50s and highs topping out in the low 60s throughout the afternoon. A mix of sun and clouds is expected with light rain chances in the evening and overnight.
VIDEO FORECAST
WARM THURSDAY
Highs will reach the 60s this afternoon with a light south wind 5-10 MPH.
LIGHT RAIN TONIGHT
A few light showers may pass by this evening and overnight into early Friday morning. A quick tenth of an inch may fall so a big rain event is not expected.
The peak in activity may take place 2AM-5AM.
-Matt