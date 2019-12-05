Arkansas Court Won’t Prohibit Judge From Hearing AG’s Cases

The Arkansas Supreme Court says it won’t prohibit a judge who demonstrated against the death penalty from handling any cases involving the state attorney general’s office.

Justices on Thursday rejected the request by Attorney General Leslie Rutledge to remove the cases from Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen’s court.

Griffen was prohibited from handling execution cases in 2017 after he participated in an anti-death penalty demonstration the same day he blocked Arkansas from using a lethal injection drug. Rutledge asked in September that the order on execution cases be expanded.