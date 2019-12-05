× Leach Gets Extension To Stay At Washington State

As Arkansas continues to search for a new football coach, schools that have seen the Razorbacks come calling continue to respond.

First it was Matt Campbell at Iowa State and now Washington State has given head coach Mike Leach a contract extension that locks him up with the Cougars through the 2024 season.

Both Campbell and Leach were thought to be on the short list of candidates that Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek was considering.

“Mike Leach has established, and continued, a culture of success at Washington State, both academically and athletically, that few have matched,” said WSU Director of Athletics Pat Chun. “He has returned WSU to national prominence, is one of the top football coaches in the nation, and we are fortunate to have him leading our program.”

Per a release issued by Washington State:

In keeping with his agreement signed following the 2017 season, Leach’s 2020 compensation will be $4 million, while the following four years he is also scheduled to make $4 million per year. Following the 2020 season, Leach will also receive a one-time retention bonus of $750,000.