Segment Sponsored by: Breeden
Mrs. McCall 3rd Grade Life Way Christian School, Centerton
-
Mrs. Weaver 1st Grade Life Way Christian School Centerton
-
Mrs. Lamp 6th Grade Life Way Christian School, Centerton
-
Mrs. Shaddox 2nd Grade Life Way Christian School, Centerton
-
Mrs. Allison Kindergarten Life Way Christian School, Centerton
-
Mrs. Guthrie Kindergarten Life Way Christian School, Centerton
-
-
Mrs. Lawrence 3rd Grade Mansfield Elementary School
-
Mrs. Henson 3rd Grade Mansfield Elementary School
-
Mrs. Glenn 3rd Grade Saint Paul Elementary
-
Mrs. Burgler 3rd Grade Barling Elementary
-
Mrs. Truelove 2nd Grade Mansfield Elementary School
-
-
Mrs. Watkins 3rd Grade Mountainburg Elementary
-
Mrs. Seaton 3rd Grade Paris Elementary
-
Mrs. Brown 3rd Grade Johnson County Westside Elementary