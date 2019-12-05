New December Lottery Tickets Offer Three Chances To Win $1M Top Prize

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFSM) — The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) launched five new instant tickets this week with one of the tickets offering three chances at winning the top prize of $1 million.

The Millionaires Club scratch-off ticket sells for $20 and offers more than 50,000 prizes of $100 or more, plus the $1 million top prize.

The other new tickets include the $50 or $100 that sells for $10, the $5 Super Cash Multiplier is loaded with multipliers, the $2 Uno ticket offers a top prize of $20,000, and the $1 Payout Multiplier has a chance of winning $3,000.

“Our players always enjoy it when we offer a ticket with a $1 million top prize,” said ASL Director Bishop Woosley. “We’ve already had a man from El Dorado win $10,000 on the Millionaires Club ticket, and the ticket only became available on Tuesday.”

Woosley said the Ultimate Millions instant ticket that was launched a year ago still has two $1 million top prizes remaining on it, and it’s still for sale.

“So we have five opportunities to make someone an instant millionaire playing scratch-off tickets this holiday season,” he said. “Since the lottery began in Arkansas in 2009, we have had 69 players win $1 million or more.”

Woosley said he wants to remind players that the lottery is designed as entertainment and should be played responsibly.

“Many people like to give scratch-off tickets as gifts and stocking stuffers, but we want everyone to play responsibly and not give tickets to anyone under 18,” Woosley said.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday (Dec. 6) night’s drawing stands at $285 million. The Powerball jackpot for Saturday (Dec. 7) night’s drawing is $130 million, and the Natural State Jackpot – which is only in Arkansas and draws six nights a week – has grown to $140,000 for tonight’s drawing.

Players can check their numbers at MyArkansasLottery.com.