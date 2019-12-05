Over Two Dozen Cases Of Mumps Reported At The UA

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed that over two dozen cases of the mumps have been reported at the University of Arkansas.

According to ADH spokesperson Danyelle McNeill, 26 cases of mumps have been reported since September of 2019.

McNeill says three cases were reported in September, three in October and 20 cases in November.

In November, a report from the ADH said students that have never received an MMR vaccine needed to be excluded from class and university activities for at least 26 days.

However, they could return to class immediately once they receive a dose of the MMR vaccine. They had to obtain a second dose of MMR vaccine 29 days after the first dose.

It’s unknown at this time whether or not those affected were vaccinated.

Below are the recommended doses of the MMR vaccine, according to the Arkansas Department of Health:

• Your children younger than 6 years of age need one dose of MMR vaccine at age 12 through 15 months and a second dose of MMR vaccine at age 4 through 6 years. If your child attends a preschool where there is a mumps case or if you live in a household with many people, your child

should receive their second dose of MMR vaccine right away, even if they are not yet 4 years old.

The second dose should be given a minimum of 28 days after the first dose.

• Your children age 7 through 18 years need two doses of MMR vaccine if they have not received it

already. The second dose should be given a minimum of 28 days after the first dose.

• If you are an adult born in 1957 or later and you have not had the MMR vaccine already, you need

at least one dose. If you live in a household with many people or if you travel internationally, you

need a second dose of MMR vaccine. The second dose should be given a minimum of 28 days after

the first dose.

• Adults born before 1957 are considered to be immune to mumps and do not need to get the MMR

vaccine.