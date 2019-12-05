Pea Ridge Officers Trade Badges For Aprons To Help Support Shop With A Cop Program

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KFSM) — For many, the holiday season is all about finding ways to give back. On Thursday (Dec. 5), the Pea Ridge Police Department is doing just that by raising money for their annual Shop with a Cop program next week.

Pea Ridge officers traded in their badge for an apron to benefit kids in their community.

“We want to reach out to the community of families that are less fortunate, that don’t have all the bells and whistles of life, and we want to make their Christmas a little more special,” said Lieutenant Michael Lisenbee.

Lisenbee says it’s heartwarming to see the kids shop.

“Often, almost every year, every kid will get a few items for their selves. But then they’ll say, “Well, I want to get this for my mom and my dad. Can I get this for my brother or sister?” and they end up shopping for their family,” said Lisenbee.

Lisenbee told 5NEWS the Pea Ridge Cafe approached the police department there years ago and said we want to help.

For the last three years, the community has come out to show their support.

“The community is helping us, they’re coming in and raising revenue for the town, but they know it’s going to a good cause,” said Lisenbee.

John Vincent is a regular at Pea Ridge Cafe. He says nothing beats seeing his officer friends in an apron.

“It’s always nice to have them serve breakfast. Protect and serve breakfast,” said Vincent.

But most of all, Vincent likes to come out for the kids and support his local officers.

“We see these guys every day throughout the city and to see them do something like this for the kids…it’s an awesome thing,” said Vincent.

Lisenbee says shop with a cop is possible because of their community.

“The community is helping us raise money to make Christmas that much better, not only for that child but the whole family,” said Lisenbee.

100% of the proceeds will go to the Pea Ridge Police Department’s Shop with a Cop program.

Pea Ridge’s Shop with a Cop will be on December 13th.