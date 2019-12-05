Poteau Launches New Online Bill Payment Service

POTEAU, Okla. (KFSM) — The City of Poteau has launched a new website that gives residents a new option for paying bills.

The new website features a quick online water bill payment option and residents just need to set up their account on www.poteau-ok.com.

Once you set up an online account, you can see past monthly usage, access to previous payment information and much more.

The City posted a notice to online and phone users saying convenience fees totaling $3.50 will incur from Incode (the utility billing software provider) and the City of Poteau for use of these services.

Setting up your online bill pay account

1) Go to the Online payment website and select Utility Billing on the right-hand side under Available Services.

2) Underneath the login button select Register.

3) Enter in your Email, Name and Password. Phone Number is optional. Select Register, when done. Note: Secure passwords are at least six characters long, include capital and lowercase letters, including at least one number, and include at least one special character (!, +, @, #, /, etc.)

4) An email is sent to your email address to confirm that your address is correct. Check your email to find the “Thanks for registering!” email.

5) Click the link in the email to confirm your email address and activate your account. The link returns you to the login page for your online service’s website.

6) Log in using your email address and password.

7) Click on Link to Add to My Services.

8) Click on Link for Utility Billing.

9) Click on Add Account.

Click here for more information about the new online billing service.