Rain Chances Increase Overnight

A quick moving disturbance moves in overnight increasing our rain chances. By tomorrow morning, rain will be ending, but temperatures will be cooler.

VIDEO FORECAST

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLD FRONT ON THE WAY

Rain chances begin to increase overnight, especially after midnight. The rain will be the heaviest around 3AM. Showers will trail off around the morning commute on Friday.

Most of the rain will be light, but a few heavy downpours are possible. Some thunderstorms may develop, but they will be disorganized and nonsevere.

Temperatures plummet by tomorrow afternoon to around 15-20 degrees cooler than today.

-Sabrina