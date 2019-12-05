Reece’s Record Year Jumpstarts Shiloh’s Success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) - Sitting at the forefront of Shiloh Christian's 13-0 season is the guy calling the signals.

If there's anything that defines success for the Saints, it's Eli Reece.

"I really think that Eli has perfected three major areas that we want our quarterbacks to be great at, and that's leadership, decision making, and accuracy," head coach Jeff Conaway explained. "What we love about him is that he does all three of those things really really well."

Eli's senior season has been one most can only dream of. Throwing 2,893 yards for 29 touchdowns while holding a 73.8% completion rate is something coaches don't see too often.

"I really do think that there's something different that has forced Eli to master the intellect of the game, " Coach Conaway mentioned. "It takes the worry away from us coaches because we can trust him with so much."

On top of that, Eli has only had two interceptions on the year. He accounts his accomplishments to the ones who surround him.

"I just have such an incredible group this year," he said. "Five incredible linemen. I've hardly been touched this whole season. I could not be more blessed. And then a defense who just gives us the ball back it seems like every couple of minutes."

"When you add in the fact that we do have some playmakers around him, and if he'll distribute the ball accurately and make good decisions and lead our team, that's a recipe for success," Coach Conaway added.

Eli's career has seen just about every milestone, now sitting at more than 5,673 yards in his 31 games played.

Still, there's one thing he's missing from his impressive resume.

"Nothing I do matters other than the team getting a win," he emphasized. "That's all I care about these next two weeks."

Bringing home a trophy certainly isn't looking out of the question for Shiloh Christian - as Eli looks puts the stats in the back of his mind and focuses on getting a ring.

Shiloh Christian kicks off in a semifinal match at Crossett Friday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 PM.