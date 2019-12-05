United Way Of Fort Smith Area Dedicates New Building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) -- The United Way of Fort Smith Area officially dedicated its new building Thursday (Dec. 5).

The new facility is located at the corner of N. 13th and 'B' Streets, and has more room for volunteers and workers. The building was named after Rollie Boreham, Jr. and S.W. “Bud” Jackson, Jr.

The nonprofit says the two men were instrumental in helping the organization move into the new building. Boreham established a trust fund that allows the office to operate on earnings from the fund. Jackson left enough funds to be used to help buy the building. It means 100% of all donations go to the 32 agencies served by the United Way of Fort Smith Area.

For more information on United Way of Fort Smith Area, you can visit its website or Facebook page.