Walmart Unveils New Holiday Ice Cream Flavors

(KFSM) — It’s cold outside, but that shouldn’t curb your sweet tooth.
On Thursday (Nov. 5), Walmart announced new go-to holiday ice cream flavors; Hot Chocolate, Eggnog and Peppermint.
Walmart’s Great Value brand new holiday flavors are sure to be household favorites. Each 3lb tub is just $2.97.
- Frozen Hot Chocolate: chocolate caramel ice cream with a marshmallow flavored swirl and chocolate chunks
- Eggnog: well, this one needs no explanation.
- Peppermint: cool mint ice cream + peppermint candies!