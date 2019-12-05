Walmart Unveils New Holiday Ice Cream Flavors

December 5, 2019

(KFSM) — It’s cold outside, but that shouldn’t curb your sweet tooth.

On Thursday (Nov. 5), Walmart announced new go-to holiday ice cream flavors; Hot Chocolate, Eggnog and Peppermint.

Walmart’s Great Value brand new holiday flavors are sure to be household favorites. Each 3lb tub is just $2.97.

  • Frozen Hot Chocolate: chocolate caramel ice cream with a marshmallow flavored swirl and chocolate chunks
  • Eggnog: well, this one needs no explanation.
  • Peppermint: cool mint ice cream + peppermint candies!
