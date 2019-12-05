Will We Have A White Christmas? – Historical Probabilities

Christmas will be here before we know it, but what are the chances that it could end up white across Arkansas on Christmas morning? Based on NOAA’s NCEI (National Centers for Environmental Information), it’s not completely zero!

WHITE CHRISTMAS OVER ARKANSAS

While White Christmas mornings are not common in the Natural State, they have happened in the past. Here are the chances for at least 1″ of snow depth on Christmas Day.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS AND THE RIVER VALLEY

Higher chances (10% or higher) can be found in extreme northern Benton County and for the higher elevations of the Boston Mountains. There’s also a small max of 5% near Mount Magazine in the Paris-Subiaco-Corley area.

To check out your chance for a white Christmas nationwide, head HERE.

-5NEWS Weather