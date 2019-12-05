Young Boy Invites Entire Kindergarten Class To His Adoption Hearing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s been said time and time again, there’s no place like home, especially come the holidays. On Thursday in Kent County, 36 children became part of their forever homes.
One child named Michael invited his entire kindergarten class to attend his adoption hearing. The class joined him Thursday morning as he celebrated joining his new family.
Probably the cutest story you will ever see. A kid who’s being adopted invited his ENTIRE kindergarten class to attend his adoption. @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/tb9WC4tjVO
— James Starks (@_JamesStarks) December 5, 2019
Michael’s classmates supporting his adoption. @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/4wUFiE9bAC
— James Starks (@_JamesStarks) December 5, 2019
The court allowed each family involved a half-hour hearing to celebrate their adoption with family and friends.
Thursday marked the 23rd annual Adoption Day in Kent County. The event is put on by the Family Division of the Circuit Court in Kent County —Presiding Judge Deborah L. McNabb and Judges TJ Ackert, Christina Elmore, Kathleen A. Feeney, Patricia D. Gardner, and Patrick Hillary.
Santa Claus took from his busy holiday schedule to greet each family and child. Additionally, the Adoptive Family Support Network (AFSN), Post Adoption Resource Center (PARC), CASA of Kent County, Cops Fore Kids, Grand Rapids Police Department, Hug-A-Bear, and RJ from Kent County Sheriff’s Office, Canine Unit all participated in the special day.