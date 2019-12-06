ArDOT Looking At Ways To Make XNA More Accessible

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) is getting feedback on plans to make Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport (XNA) more accessible.

There are three proposals for a connector road leading to the south entrance of XNA.

One alternative at a new location

One alternative on a partial new location

One alternative that improves existing Highways 112 and 264

All three plans include expanding existing highways and building new ones.

“The whole concept of the project is to figure out how to get from the Springdale bypass to the south entrance of the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport,” ArDOT Spokesperson Danny Straessle said.

Strassle says which home and property the project would impact won’t be determined until design work is close to completion.

A public meeting to discuss the plans was held Thursday (Dec. 5).

A map of the proposed work was provided by ArDOT and can be seen by clicking here.