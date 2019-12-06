ArDOT Shows 3 Alignments To Improve Access To XNA

(TB&P) — Residents looked at maps and gave opinions on plans to improve access to the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport (XNA) in a public meeting on the project to build a connector road to the Highfill airport.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) hosted a meeting Thursday (Dec. 5) in Rogers to show three proposed alignments for the connector road, leading to the south entrance of XNA. More than 115 people attended the public meeting to look at maps of the proposed alignments, speak to ArDOT and XNA staff and provide feedback on the project.

The three proposed alignments would include expanding portions of existing highways or building new highways. One of the alignments would include building a 4-mile, four-lane divided highway from Arkansas Highway 612, or the U.S. Highway 412 bypass, to the south entrance of the airport along state Highway 264. The proposed road would cross Osage Creek and Little Osage Creek and several other roads, including Wager Road, Haden Road, Holmes Road and Malone Lane.

